“Was it a hidden camera for the jury?”asked Ángel De Brito after seeing the shuffle dance choreography that Pachu Peña did at La Academia de ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21). In the middle of his performance, the participant looked at Marcelo Tinelli and he was tempted with laughter.

Pachu had taken to the track with his partner Flor Díaz, determined to create great expectations around the number they would star in. In the preview with the host of the program, he promised that they would not only dance but that the choreography would tell a story.

According to him, the idea was to narrate the theft of a jewel through dance, hence the costumes that both he and Flor wore.

Marcelo Tinelli, along with Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz in La Academia, from ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

To tell the truth, Marcelo Tinelli could already see that Pachu was going to be very complicated in the shuffle dance rhythm, which requires great precision and enormous aerobic capacity. But he let the facts speak for themselves.

The truth was that when it came to demonstrating on the track what he had promised in the conversation, Pachu was very far from the expectation he had generated. At one point in the choreography, his knee locked, as he explained later. Furthermore, he couldn’t contain his laughter in the middle of the dance.

The set was hilarious. And even the jury made up of Ángel De Brito, Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón and Hernán Piquín had fun with Pachu’s adventures on the track. However, when it came to criticism and scores, they did not pity him.



Pachu Peña scared the Academy jury with his shuffle dance choreography. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

“You are dying of laughter”

Ángel De Brito was lapidary: “It seemed like a humorous sketch on Fridays. Is it a hidden camera from the jury?” discipline was not fulfilled ”, he maintained, and he gave them only 1 point.

Pampita Ardohain It was also very harsh in his judgment. “I liked the idea of ​​the theft of the jewel, but it was not clear to me if it was a parody,” he said.

Bluntly, he added: “You were like an extra guest in a comedy, Pachu. And this is a dance competition!” That said, he put it 4.



Pachu Peña danced shuffle dance at La Academia de ShowMatch and the jury destroyed him. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

With the secret vote, Jimena Barón questioned Pachu’s laugh in the middle of the dance. “You are adorable, Pachu,” he pointed out. “But you are dancing as if you were at home, because you see Marcelo and all your companions and you are dying of laughter.”

Totally sincerity, Jimena admitted: “We were amused.” However, she noted, “But this is a dance competition. I have to be fair, and the dancing was very lazy.”

In turn, Hernán Piquín asked Marcelo Tinelli: “Can’t Pachu be out of competition?” “We had a lot of fun, but it jumped like an advertisement for Dánica Dorada,” he lamented, and put 2. Thus, in total, the couple of Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz got just 7 points.

ACE