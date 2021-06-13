Summer is approaching and, naturally, the heat has already settled in the Region of Murcia. Weather forecast It is again marked for another week by temperatures above 30 degrees in most municipalities. The maximums will oscillate around 35 in much of the Region of Murcia during the next few days, while the minimums will move around 20. According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), only on Thursday there is a possibility of rainfall.

In Murcia and around the Vega del Segura, the skies will be clear during the first half of the week. Daytime and nighttime temperatures will rise progressively as the days go by and will reach their peak on Wednesday, when the Aemet foresees until 36 degrees and a low of 22 at night. Something similar will happen in Lorca and the Guadalentín Valley, although the values ​​will be a couple of degrees lower in both cases. Both in the Ciudad del Sol and in Lorca 34 degrees is the highest predicted value.

The heat will also be the dominant note in the north of the Region of Murcia, in the Altiplano. Yecla and Jumilla will exceed 30 degrees every day until Thursday. In addition, the nights will stop being cooler from Tuesday, when they will also touch 20 degrees, similar levels to most municipalities.

Also it will be more difficult to fall asleep in the Northwest, especially in Calasparra, where the Aemet predicts the highest temperatures. On the other hand, in Bullas, Caravaca and Cehegín, the skies will be covered starting on Tuesday. On Thursday rains are very likely (between 80% and 90% in the entire region).

As usual, Murcians who spend the next few days on the coast will enjoy milder weather on these summer days. Thermometers will exceed 30 degrees only in few exceptions, such as Mazarrón and Cartagena. Of course, the minimums will not drop below 20 degrees, not in Águilas and the municipalities of the Mar Menor.