Superjob job search analysts have named the highest-paying jobs in Russian cities in June. One of the highest salaries – up to 300 thousand rubles a month – is offered to an IT architect in Moscow with six years of experience, reports RIA News…

A DevOps engineer in St. Petersburg can count on 250 thousand rubles per month when working remotely. A middle / senior PHP Backend programmer with a salary of 200 thousand rubles is open in Samara. In Krasnoyarsk, the leading programmer of 1C is offered from 180 thousand rubles, and in Novosibirsk and Perm, candidates for this position are ready to pay 180-200 thousand rubles and 140 thousand rubles, respectively. In Krasnodar, a 1C developer-consultant can receive from 120 thousand rubles.

The top 5 highest paid positions also include job vacancies for doctors. In Krasnoyarsk, the deputy chief physician and dentist-orthodontist are ready to pay 147-150 thousand rubles and from 100 thousand rubles. In Krasnodar, a neurologist is ready to pay from 90 thousand a month.

In Yekaterinburg, builders are more appreciated: a project manager in a construction company can count on 120-150 thousand rubles a month. Kazan is looking for a BIM technology development manager with a salary of 150 thousand rubles or more. In Nizhny Novgorod, the highest paid job in June was the vacancy of a business development manager – candidates are offered from 120 thousand rubles a month.

In Volgograd, a category E freight forwarder can count on 130 thousand rubles a month, and the head of the sales department in Rostov – on a salary of 150 thousand per month.

Earlier, the Russians were told about the most unusual jobs in June. The list was headed by a brazier, a tea bartender and a foam rubber sprinkler.