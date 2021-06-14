Good news for the South. There is the will, projects and funding to extend the railway line at high speed in the stretch Salerno-Reggio Calabria, as confirmed by the chief executive officer and general manager of RFI, Vera Fiorani. 445 kilometers long and made up of a total of seven lots, works on this most important section of the twelve o’clock will allow a notable leap in quality and will allow you to make a trip Reggio Calabria-Rome in just 4 hours. For now, the funding for lot 1 is ready (Battipaglia – Praia), lot 2 (Praia – Tarsia) and for the construction of the new one Santomarco gallery.

High-speed trains south to Reggio Calabria, project and costs

The project for the construction of the high-speed railway line until Reggio Calabria it is ambitious and bold, but everything has a cost: for the realization of this project are necessary € 22.8 billion. There feasibility of this monumental work he brought to light all the strengths and advantages that the Tyrrhenian part of the boot will gain. Trains from Salerno to Reggio Calabria will travel between 250 and 300 kilometers per hour with a slowdown to 150/160 km / h near Praia.

There are seven lots planned: from Salerno to Battipaglia (1st), from Battipaglia to Praia (2nd), from Praia a Tarsia (3rd), from Tarsia to Cosenza (4th), from Cosenza to Lamezia Terme (5th), from Lamezia Terme in Gioia Tauro (6 °) and from Gioia Tauro in Reggio Calabria (7th).

High speed up to Reggio by when? The times of realization?

The high-speed project up to Reggio Calabria is very interesting. But when will this fast railway line be operational? What are the construction times for the work? The Salerno-Reggio Calabria railway line is one of the works with simplified procedures provided for by the Simplification Decree.

The projects of the first two lots will be completed by the end of 2021. While the projects for the rest of the lots will be completed by June 2022.

High speed benefits in the South of Italy, opportunities for Italy

The benefit which will bring the new high-speed railway line up to the extreme South of Italy it concerns the tourism sector and, consequently, that too cheap both from Southern Italy but for the whole nation. Efficient, modern routes that favor the crossing of any type of train (goods and people), guarantees an improvement to the country’s economy. The new HS line would reduce travel times between Salerno and Reggio Calabria, but also those on different destinations allowing you to arrive in Rome, starting from the tip of the boot, in just 4 hours.

Travel times for high-speed railways in Italy from Turin to Reggio Calabria

“We must complete the technical-economic feasibility of the financed lots by the end of the year. We will complete the rest of the work on the lots by June next year (2022 ed.). We have to focus on what we have funded in the expectation that the funding will then continue and therefore we must be ready to have the technical-economic feasibility and the rest as well ”. Vera Fiorani, CEO of RFI

Italy more united thanks to high speed

The longer a goal is to reach, the longer it will take to get there, at least in theory. But if the time taken to reach a distant destination is halved, the product of the result is optimal and efficiency and production are gained. It has often happened to be disoriented once arrived in Southern Italy due to the great problems that afflict the railway lines: breakdowns, delays, unsuitable services and so on and so forth, do not favor a homogeneous technological evolution that the Bel Paese should aspire to.

Calabria Region the beauties to discover

Quote from the novel by Carlo Levi “Christ stopped at Eboli“Could be redundant and, hopefully, even out of place shortly thereafter thanks to the design of the high-speed railway line that will connect the South to Northern Italy once again, as happened in the first half of the twentieth century when the railway lines ran every part of the territory. There Salerno-Reggio Calabria and the Taranto-Potenza-Battipaglia will be realized as true High Speed, equal to that of the other areas of Italy, making the railway connection of the boot homogeneous from north to south. Thus explains Senator Salvatore Margiotta:

“The first trunks that will immediately go to tender and which will be financed with PNRR funds, are the Salerno-Battipaglia-Praia and Potenza-Battipaglia, which will be completed by 2026. RFI is evaluating whether to go out to tender using the provisions of the new simplifications and therefore with an integrated tender on the PFTE (Technical and Economic Feasibility Project), to be faster while respecting the established deadlines. We are proceeding according to the plans, already started with the relaunch decree in which we financed the feasibility projects for both sections. For the whole South the realization of the longitudinal and the diagonal will represent a historical result, for the quality of life of citizens through fast and efficient transport on a par with other areas of Italy. I am also very proud of it on a personal level ”. Senator Salvatore Margiotta

