In the village of Kuzmolovsky, Leningrad Region, a high alert regime was introduced. This was announced by the vice-governor for security Mikhail Ilyin. His words are quoted at website administration of the urban settlement.

According to him, this decision was made in connection with the transfer “from one department to another of an object that has a potential radiation hazard.” The high alert mode in the region was introduced at a meeting of the Commission for the Prevention and Elimination of Emergencies to control the facility at the time of the change of ownership, the official said.

“The excess of the background radiation has not been recorded either before or at the present time. The facility does not pose any threat to the population, ”added Ilyin.

Earlier, the Leningrad Region was included in the list of leading regions in social and economic development in Russia. The rating is based on the key indicators of regional development: economy and its efficiency, trade, budget policy, welfare of the population. The leaders of the rating are Moscow and St. Petersburg.