Hideo Kojima and Geoff Keighley, a better love story than Twilight. And with the opening event of the Summer Game Fest in full swing, the Japanese director has not resisted appearing on the broadcast to announce Death Stranding? Yes, Sam Porter Bridges is back, but not with a sequel, but with the director’s cut. Kojima Productions has announced Death Stranding: Director’s Cut featuring a new trailer That will leave viewers with more questions than answers.

Everything shown in the trailer is unreleased Death Stranding materialMainly, because everything that is shown in it are unreleased Death Stranding materials, not present in the original game. Does that mean that there will be a new chapter, or more, in this edition? Likewise, the trailer has been recorded on PlayStation 5, so it is understood that this new version will run natively on Sony’s next-generation console.

Obviously, neither Sam nor Hideo have resisted a nod to Metal Gear and the mythical cardboard boxes of the saga. Unfortunately, Kojima Productions has not offered any further details. on Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, with the promise that they will offer a “complete” presentation of the game in a few weeks. We will have to wait until then to see what Hideo Kojima surprises us with, but in the meantime, here is the analysis of Death Stranding on PC. And don’t forget to follow the Summer Game Fest with 3DJuegos.

