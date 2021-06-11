In an incredible season finale for him, Juan Manuel Herrero Lon has earned the renewal for one more season as the pivot of the Sinfín. It may be little reward for a player who has just won the title of most valuable and top scorer in the Asobal Cup, but he is 44 years old!

Herrero Lon’s numbers at his club are outstanding: the top scorer and the player who has played the most games in the club’s history, with whom he has scored 1,113 goals in 326 games played in eleven seasons. In addition, he is already the longest-lived court player in the League, and only some eternal portages surpass him,

ANDl Cangas has announced the signing of Argentine international Lucas Aizen from Fertiberia Puerto Sagunto and with whom you have signed a contract for one campaign with the option of another. The 23-year-old right-back was chosen by coach Nacho Moyano to make up for the loss of Portuguese Miguel Baptista, signed by the Sporting Club of his country, with whom he will play continental competition. It is the first reinforcement for the next season of Frigoríficos, which already has six players in its squad: goalkeeper Gerard Forns, winger Dani Fernández, front row Brais González, David Iglesias, Aizen and pivot Alberto Martín.

The president of Benidorm Handball, Javier Abínzano, assured that the club’s challenge for next season is to return to Europe after the bittersweet experience this season. “We have made important changes in the squad, but the goal is always ambitious. We want to go back to Europe and try, why not, to get a title,” he said and justified the changes in the squad by the decision of the coach, Fernando Latorre, of look for another way to play, and for market circumstances.