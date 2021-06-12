Cast your mind back to 2017, and you might recall Ubisoft announcing it was working on a new video game adaptation of James Cameron’s Avatar movie. Five years of almost complete silence around the project followed, but all that’s now changed, with Ubisoft showing the first footage of its Avatar game, now titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, during its E3 livestream.

“In this new, standalone story,” explains Ubisoft, “play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it. “

Ubisoft is calling Frontiers of Pandora a first-person action-adventure and a “immersive, open world experience”, and its trailer – running on the latest version of Ubisoft’s Snowdrop Engine, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot – offers a jaunt through a gorgeous rendition of the planet Pandora, complete with all the exotic flora and fauna you could possible hope for.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – First Look Trailer.

It’s certainly striking, but it remains to be seen how closely the trailer’s lush cinematic visuals will translate into gameplay when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – which is being developed the The Division studio Massive Entertainment – launches on Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, Stadia, and Amazon Luna next year.