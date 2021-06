Square Enix has shown off the Black Panther expansion for Marvel’s Avengers.

During its E3 showcase, Square Enix released a new cinematic trailer that gives us a look at this upcoming free expansion.

“Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires,” reads the official blurb.

The Black Panther – War for Wakanda expansion comes out in August.