Tonight brought us a first look at Life is Strange: True Colors’ new special power of empathy, in fresh gameplay shown during the Square Enix Presents E3 showcase.

True Colors protagonist Alex Chen has had this power for some time – unlike in previous Life is Strange games – but is only learning to control it now as she uses it to uncover the true story of her brother’s mysterious death.

You’ll hear people’s inner thoughts, and use this to learn secrets – though what you do with this information is up to you. Powerful emotions will let Alex experience someone’s emotional state, and see a changed version of her surroundings, but also put Alex in a place where she’s experiencing that emotion too.

We also got a release date for the Life is Strange Remastered Collection. This bundle of Life is Strange 1 and Before the Storm has been reworked by Deck Nine for release shortly after True Colors, on 30th September.

Life is Strange: True Colors, meanwhile, will arrive on 10th September.