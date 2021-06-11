Netflix has to lot of video game adaptations in the works at the moment, and we’ll be seeing the fruits of those ongoing labors over the next few days as its Geeked Week of reveals continues. Today promises to be a busy one – debuting footage from the likes of The Witcher Season 2 and Cuphead – but first there’re the opening three minutes of the streaming service’s CGI Resident Evil series ahead of its release in July.

Known as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this animated adaptation takes place several years after the events of Resident Evil 4, with Leon S. Kennedy once again serving as the US president’s bodyguard – which would probably seem like a walk in the park compared to his usual adventures if it wasn’t for the threat of an imminent zombie outbreak.

Claire Redfield also plays a role in Leon’s latest adventure, embarking on her own investigation as (the supposedly canon) events unfold, and if you’re curious to see how proceedings kick off, you can do that via the first three minutes of the show below.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Opening Clip.

There’s no indication of how many episodes Season 1 – which is being directed by Eiichiro Hasumi – might consist of just yet, but we do know that Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will be reprising their video game roles as Leon and Claire respectively.

This isn’t the first we’ve seen of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, of course – Netflix offered up two and a half minutes of zombie slaying, undead rats, and hulking mutants back in May – nor is it the only Resident Evil project happening at Netflix right now. The company is also working on a live-action show focusing on “the Wesker kids”, which all sounds very Stranger Things.

Netflix has promised we’ll be getting a glimpse of the latter as part of Geeked Week later today, but Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be the first project to make it to screens. It joins the streaming service next month, on 8th July.