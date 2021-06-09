Just over a week after the most important video game event, we wonder if we will see Hellblade II at E3 2021. This question does not seem to have a clear answer. But in this article we will examine what some of the voices in the industry have said that due to their closeness to Microsoft seem to have insider information regarding the presence of Hellblade II at E3 2021 (and many other things).
Hellblade II was officially announced during the 2019 Game Awards, along with the Xbox Series X. Taking the brand to one of its best moments. However, after this announcement we have received very little information about the development status of the game, let alone its possible release date. It seems that Ninja Theory is taking its time with this project to offer a game that lives up to the expectations of the players.
Hellblade II at E3 2021?
There are things we can expect from this E3. For example, it is very Halo Infinite is likely to appear on the digital stage this year. Even Starfield looks set to take center stage at E3. As for the Hellblade II presence at E3 2021 there are only speculations, divided into two camps. Some say that Hellblade II will definitely not be at E3, while others believe that although we will see it, it will not be the presentation we expect. Any of these positions does not seem to be very optimistic.
Since Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 seems quite far away, the more optimistic speculation for an E3 presentation It could be a new trailer with more information on the game’s history, Senua’s role, and maybe short snippets of gameplay. The least likely we will see a release date, given how little information there is about the development of Hellblade 2.
Jezz Corden wrote in Windows Central on Xbox presentation at E3, and proposed a situation similar to the more optimistic speculation but with lower expectations. According to Jezz CordenOn whether or not we will see Hellblade II at E3 2021, it says, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II may make a brief appearance (but don’t get too excited).” The reasons for this brief appearance seem to be the same as those given by Jeff Grubb to claim that the game will in fact skip this E3.
Jeff Grubb was also speaking about the Xbox conferenceat E3 and according to him, Microsoft wants to make a presentation that surpasses one of the most constant criticisms of its presentations. This criticism has to do with the excess of trailers in CGI and little gameplay. This was what prompted Grubb to state quite confidently that Hellblade 2 will not be at E3 this year during its last live stream. With everything and that before he had said that we would see Hellblade II at E3 2021.
So, will it be or not?
Whichever position we choose, they are still speculation. However, if both positions have something in common, it is that they consider that Ninjan Theory is not ready to show a trailer with gameplay of the game. And this means either that the game is still in a very early stage of development, or that the studio is too focused on the development of the game and that is why they have not had time to create this kind of material.
Do not forget that everything showing the game, be it CGI or gameplay, is part of the marketing campaign of the game, and as such requires its own time. And while for many fans E3 2021 should definitely be the setting for Hellblade 2 break your long silence, And give fans something more substantial to look forward to, especially after the last few years with no updates, Ninja Theory will have more opportunities in the year to show a trailer for the game.
As games like Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls 6, Rare’s Everwild, and The Initiative’s Perfect Dark could be quite a long way from release, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 could be released earlier than planned. However, it is equally important for fans to keep their expectations in check, as the relative silence from Ninja Theory suggests that they may not have much to share right now.
