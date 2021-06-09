HConstant storms also hit several regions in Germany on Tuesday. Especially from some areas in the south, thunderstorms with heavy rain were reported in the evening.

Nuremberg, for example, was particularly affected, as the local fire brigade reported. “Vehicles got stuck in the water in several underpasses. At three of these locations, people had to be rescued from the vehicles by emergency services, ”it said. There was initially no information about the injured.

Residential buildings declared uninhabitable

The Nuremberg fire brigade said that cracks suddenly appeared in a residential building due to the storm. “After an appraisal by a building consultant, it was declared uninhabitable. All residents were able to stay with relatives or acquaintances. ”According to the information, a very severe storm occurred shortly after 4:00 pm over large parts of Nuremberg.

In the Lake Constance district in Baden-Württemberg, severe thunderstorms with heavy rain on Tuesday evening led to more than 60 fire brigade operations within three hours. The district fire brigade association announced that the northern municipality of Friedrichshafen was particularly affected. Numerous cellars had to be pumped out and flooded streets closed.

In Herrenberg in the middle of Baden-Württemberg, lightning set a roof structure on fire. Neighbors of the house alerted the fire brigade, which brought the residents out of the house and quickly put out the fire, as a commander of the Herrenberg fire brigade said.

The German Weather Service (DWD) expected thunderstorms to subside on Wednesday night. In the second half of the night, however, new showers and thunderstorms can be expected over central Germany, sometimes with heavy rain. In the past few days, storms had already bothered many regions.