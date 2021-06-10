In Omsk there was a fire on a heating main. This was announced on Thursday, June 10, at the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 27th Severnaya and 21st Amurskaya streets. When firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire, the insulation of the heating main burned on an area of ​​300 linear meters, the website writes. kp.ru…

One car and five personnel were involved in the elimination of the fire.

Local residents believe that poplar fluff and the children who set it on fire could have caused the fire, the TV channel reports. “Star”… The exact cause of the fire is being established.

On June 8, it was reported that a young couple in Yekaterinburg set fire to poplar fluff, which caused a car parked nearby to burn down.