Super heat and summer sun are the order of the day in Germany. Experts predict a hot June. After the heat wave, a storm is blowing its way over Germany.

Munich – Germany is expecting the first heat wave of summer 2021. In the east it really bangs – here weather experts expect temperatures of up to 40 degrees. And that after this cold and lousy spring weather.

A new high pressure area from the Azores – called “Zoe” – extends from the southwest – and makes Germany sweat. It remains largely dry.

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects maximum values ​​of 25 to 30 degrees this Tuesday in the middle and south of Germany, in the southwest – on the Upper Rhine and Main – up to 32 degrees and in the north 20 to 24 degrees. Only directly on the coast does it stay a bit cooler with values ​​around 20 degrees. A weak cold front creates a small damper here.

The UV exposure increases extremely. “Warning level pink!” – has published the weather service for the north. From Bremen, Berlin via Hamburg to Kiel – the UV radiation reaches unusually high values. “Protective measures are absolutely necessary. Avoid long stays in the sun between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Even in the shade, a sun-proof shirt, long trousers, sunscreen (SPF 30), sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat are part of sun-friendly behavior. ”

Weather in Germany – hottest June since the awards began

It could be the hottest June on record. “The first half of June is 3.4 degrees warmer than the long-term climate mean,” says meteorologist Dominik Jung von wetter.net With. The month of June is far too warm, too dry and too sunny, according to weather expert Jung. And: Since 1881 there have never been 40 degrees in June in Germany.

Almost 40 degrees: Extreme heat wave in Germany

Lots of sun and hardly any clouds let the temperatures rise further on Wednesday. The heat wave begins: in the west and south the values ​​climb to 29 to 34 degrees and in the north and east summery 26 to 29 degrees.

In some parts of Germany it hardly cools down at night. A first tropical night (20 degrees) is imminent in the Ruhr area and in the Cologne Bay.

On Thursday, the DWD weather expert Markus Übel predicts that the summer will “go one step further”. The maximum values ​​climb to 30 to 36 degrees. It is also muggy. “A low-pressure area over Western Europe shovels very hot and increasingly humid air from the western Mediterranean directly to us in Germany on its east side.” From Kiel to Constance and from Aachen to Cottbus, the thermometer then climbs to a hot 30 to locally even 35 degrees.

Lightning and thunder: the risk of storms in Germany is increasing

Storms in Germany: After the heat wave, the weather service warns thunderstorms with heavy rain, storms and hail. © Jan Eifert / imago

The risk of storms increases. Partly strong thunderstorms, storms, hail and heavy rain are to be expected. The first thunderstorms are approaching in the southwest and west and then spread over all of Germany.

“Compared to the last thunderstorms a week or two ago, they will move faster, but they will probably also result in more storms and sometimes very large hail,” warns meteorologist Paul Heger von wetter.com. He announced that he would monitor the weather conditions closely over the next few days. Thunderstorm predictions can only be made at short notice, explains Hager. And thus which region is particularly affected.

The threat of storms increases on Friday, warns the DWD. Strong thunderstorms can be expected between Allgäu, Black Forest and North Rhine-Westphalia. But the heat remains: especially in the east with over 35 and locally up to 37 degrees. In the west it is very humid and hot with temperatures between 26 and 32 degrees. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

