Will Germany have a hot summer after all? The forecasts for the coming week already predict summer weather.

Munich – The summer weather seems to finally find its way into Germany. Next week, an omega high is expected to push temperatures as high as 35 degrees. June should have been “normal temperature”. This is what the US weather model of NOAA and the European weather service had forecast.

Now June is even too warm for the first nine days. The month so far has been 3.7 degrees warmer than the climate mean. What should come as a surprise is that despite the major storms, the precipitation target has only been met to 24 percent. This is due to the very local storms, so that on average only 21 liters of rain fell per square meter over the entire area of ​​Germany.

June weather in Germany: too hot and too dry

The current July forecast has now been corrected upwards in the long-term models. The month should now be two degrees warmer. “It is quite possible that we will experience another very warm summer,” says qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from the Q.met weather service. June is particularly high when it comes to temperatures, as the values ​​in the nights were also quite high. In addition, the temperature was around 25 degrees almost every day and everywhere in Germany.

According to Jung, the next few days should mostly remain dry and thunderstorms should become less frequent. Thanks to Hoch Xenia, the sun should shine again and again. If the weather is nice, you can even watch a partial solar eclipse on Thursday (June 10th).

Weather forecast for the coming days:

Day Weather forecast Thursday 23-29 degrees, friendly, lots of sun, in the south still thunderstorms in the afternoon Friday 24-29 degrees, mostly nice, few showers Saturday 19-26 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, showers in the east Sunday 19-27 degrees, mostly lots of sunshine Monday 24 – 30 degrees, friendly and warm in the middle of summer Tuesday 23 – 32 degrees, lots of sun Wednesday 24 – 35 degrees, lots of sun, later thunderstorms from the west

The nice weather should not end next week either. Because an omega high should bring hot air from the south to Germany in the coming week. It flows directly from the Sahara. In the south of Spain, temperatures already reach 35 to 39 degrees.

How warm it should be in Germany next week is not yet entirely clear and depends on the exact location of the high, says Jung. But so far the signs are good for a hot and summery week. “Summer 2021 seems to be working hard in the next few days as well.” (jsch)

