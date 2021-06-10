The Dubai Health Authority stated that the period of quarantine for a person infected with the Corona virus is 10 days if the patient does not have symptoms or has mild symptoms.

The authority set three conditions for exiting the isolation, which are the completion of 10 days from the date of obtaining the result of the examination, the improvement of symptoms, if present, and the patient being free of any symptoms of heat for three days and without antipyretic drugs.

■ ■ Should the result be negative for the patient to be released from isolation?

■ It is not required to have an examination for a patient without symptoms, and it is sufficient to complete 10 days of sanitary isolation, as it is not considered a vector of infection after this period.

■■ When is the Corona virus transmitted from one person to another?

■ Scientific studies have shown that the emerging corona virus is contagious to others in the first 10 days of infection, as infection is considered to be at its highest during the first days, and decreases rapidly by the end of the first seven to 10 days of illness.

■ ■ How do I ensure that my condition will not worsen after I leave isolation?

■ The period of sanitary isolation for minor cases has ended, and the patient is allowed to leave in the absence of heat for three days without using any therapeutic medication, and in the event of any symptoms during the period, the doctor can be consulted or go to any of the health centers to conduct the necessary examinations.

■ ■ Can I go about my normal life after being released from isolation, with a positive test result, and will I be considered to have deliberately mixed with the community, and will I be subject to fines?

■ It is possible to go out for necessity while adhering to precautionary measures, such as: wearing masks, and physical distancing of 1.5 to two meters, and with regard to fines, the concerned authorities in the Emirate of Dubai are aware of the circulars issued by the Dubai Health Authority.

■ ■ How long does it take to recover?

■ The “Covid-19” virus is considered new, and its nature may change, and scientific evidence has proven that recovery varies according to people’s immunity, so we recommend adherence to complete isolation for a maximum period of 10 days for cases that do not suffer from symptoms or have simple symptoms, as for cases that have symptoms Recovery depends on the symptoms and complications of the disease during the treatment period.



