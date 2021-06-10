The Director of the Department of Clinical Medicine, Consultant of Family and Emergency Medicine, at HealthHub Clinics Dubai, Dr. Zulfiqar Al-Baj, stated that the most prominent symptoms of heart attacks are sharp chest pain that comes in the left side or the middle of the chest, or the top of the stomach, and then ascends Pain to the left shoulder or left jaw.

He continued: «The symptoms also include the patient’s feeling of nausea, severe sweating, and sometimes vomiting, with an increase in the severity of pain with movement, or making any effort, as well as feeling shortness of breath due to the lack of oxygen flow to the lungs, and the symptoms may be less severe in the elderly and people with disabilities. chronic diseases”.

He advised those who feel one of these symptoms to seek an ambulance, to receive health instructions, so that they can go to the nearest health center or hospital to receive first aid.



