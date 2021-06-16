Healthcare, there is a lack of family doctors. “15 million patients discovered”

The Coronavirus in Italy continues to be frightening due to the uncertainty about the vaccination campaign and the danger of the delta variant that is spreading like wildfire in Great Britain. But there is a problem that will soon affect millions of people, due – according to the Press – to the race to retire and to poor turnover, in addition to the terrible effect of the pandemic. a shortage of family doctors.

The Fimmg has calculated that by 2027 about 35,200 professionals will retire, who daily manage up to 1,500 patients each. “This means – the vice president Domenico Crisarà explains to the press – that in the next six years we will close 5,080 clinics and leave 15 million citizens without a healthcare contact in the area”. Currently 50,568 doctors and paediatricians are active in Italy and between 205 and 2020 there was a 235% increase in early retirement.