Healthcare Last year, more and more fertility treatments were performed on donated gametes

Last year more and more fertility treatments were performed on donated gametes.

Although the overall number of fertility treatments decreased, the number of treatments with donated gametes increased. A total of almost 12,800 fertility treatments were started, compared to more than 13,200 in the previous year.

Treatments with donated gametes accounted for more than one-fifth of all treatments initiated. Public sector treatments accounted for about 11 per cent, more than ever before.

THL: n specialist Anna Heino says in a statement that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of clinics temporarily discontinued treatment last March. Discontinuation of treatments is reflected in the number of fertility treatments as only a slight dip.

Heino says that some university hospitals started doing treatments with donated gametes last year. He predicts that the number of treatments is likely to increase further in the coming years.