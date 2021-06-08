No Result
Healthcare Extensive fault in the telephone service of Helsinki health stations, callback does not work

by admin_gke11ifx
June 8, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
Widespread failure in the city’s health care telephone services.

Helsinki there are currently technical issues with the health center callback service and the service is not working.

The problem concerns at least the callback service for telephone appointments at health centers, clinics, dentistry, coron counseling and coron vaccinations.

According to a press release from the City of Helsinki, health centers may not be contacted by telephone at this time.

Due to the problems, the chat services for dental care, counseling, social counseling, housing counseling and Senior Information are also not working.

HS is currently investigating the operation of the information system Apotti, which was introduced in social and health services in the city of Helsinki in April, and its part Maisa for ordinary citizens. You can answer the survey below if you have already gained time from these experiences.

