Healthcare Extensive fault in the telephone service of Helsinki health stations, callback does not work

Widespread failure in the city’s health care telephone services.

Helsinki there are currently technical issues with the health center callback service and the service is not working.

The problem concerns at least the callback service for telephone appointments at health centers, clinics, dentistry, coron counseling and coron vaccinations.

According to a press release from the City of Helsinki, health centers may not be contacted by telephone at this time.

Due to the problems, the chat services for dental care, counseling, social counseling, housing counseling and Senior Information are also not working.

