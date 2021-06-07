New steering wheel in Health. Only minutes after the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the National Court decided this Monday afternoon to agree with the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and suspend in a “very cautious” way the restrictions on nightlife and hospitality in Madrid, Carolina Darias and his closest associates picked up the phone. Its objective was to poll the regional councilors on the possibility of approving next Wednesday in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) a new resolution in which, in essence, restrictions on openings and restaurants they will cease to be “mandatory” to become simple “recommendations”. Health, this Monday, continued to insist to the communities on the need to maintain time restrictions on nightclubs, although it was also open to discuss this point after the dust caused by the agreement and the harsh blow from the National Court to the attempt to impose restrictions on the entire sector and throughout Spain without consensus and without the support of the most populated communities in the country.

The setback to Health was of great importance, not so much because of the content (because the judges did not go into the merits of the issue) but because of the forms. And it is that the National Court, in a totally unusual decision, accepted – and only in just a matter of hours – the request for “extremely precautionary” measures of the Executive of Madrid to leave without effect, for the moment and immediately, the controversial agreement of last week (CISNS). A resolution promoted by Health and only endorsed by the autonomies related to the Central Executive which, among other issues, forces to stop serving the clients of the hotel industry at midnight; that orders the terraces to close at 1 am; that prevents opening the interior of the premises with a cumulative incidence greater than 150; or that forces businessmen to close the nightlife at 3 in the morning.

The Contentious Administrative Chamber of the Genova street court, in a decision that opened the door to other ‘rebellious’ regional executives could automatically block the orders of the CISNS in their respective territories, agreed to stop the instructions approved last week by that body, since the “public interest alleged by the autonomous community is more in need of urgent precautionary protection at this procedural moment” than the Council’s agreement. And this, the judges settled, because there is “the risk of generating situations of uncertainty and impairment (which could be serious) to the interests of those ultimately affected by the decision to impose restrictions other than those that already exist.” Some injured parties that, it is inferred from the resolution, it would not only be the night businessmen, but also the citizens, to those who intend to cut back their leisure in bars, terraces or discos this summer.

The magistrates insisted that it is necessary to support the “extremely precautionary measure” demanded by the Ayuso government, because, if it were not done, “the scenario of uncertainty would be seriously aggravated and harmed if a change in the level of restrictions is admitted” such as posed by Health.

In any case, the judges added, “it seems to us that legal security, in this case, concentrates an especially intense public interest (fundamental rights), in such a way that its momentary protection reveals a qualified interest that denotes the urgency and necessity of the very precautionary measure and justifies it ».

Not even Isabel Díaz Ayuso expected an accolade of this level and so immediate from the National Court, just hours after ordering his legal team to file an appeal against “arbitrary measures that violate the common sense and interest of the people of Madrid”, as he wrote on Twitter.

The appeal that received the express protection of the Litigation requested the immediate and “very precautionary” stoppage of the agreement of June 2, considering that it would force the early closure of the hotel and nightlife industry was going to cause “immediate, irreparable and insurmountable damage” to the sector.

Madrid, although in this first letter it only claimed to preventively paralyze the controversial order, it already anticipated that its final objective is the “complete annulment” of the resolution promoted by Health and that it was not supported by Madrid, Castilla y León, Andalusia, Galicia , Catalonia, Murcia, Melilla and the Basque Country.

The appeal attended to 100% by the judges denounced that the orders of the Interterritorial “add the citizen to a regime of fickle measures” and that, in addition, these resolutions they have been “surprisingly imposed for no reason, replacing the existing regulation overnight”. The letter, therefore, argued that the resolution promoted by Carolina Darias is “a clear affront to legal security.”

The lawyers of the Community argued before the judges of the National Court that the annulment of the resolution provisionally, as it has finally happened, was not going to cause any type of legal vacuum in the region because in Madrid, from the 7th of May, an order of the Ministry of Health already governs in which “preventive measures are established to face the health crisis caused by the covid once the extension of the state of alarm has ended.”

Madrid’s appeal also insisted that the “declaration of coordinated actions” that the central government sent to the BOE last Saturday it is “tainted from origin”, since it is an “unquestionable fact” that was not adopted by “consensus”, as established by the regulations of the Interterritorial Council itself.

And it is that, article 73 of this Law of Cohesion and Quality of the National Health System, which is the one that gives a letter of nature to the Interterritorial, establishes textually that “Council agreements will be embodied through recommendations that will be approved, where appropriate, by consensus”. A consensus for mere “recommendations” that also certifies the regulations that establish the functioning of the council and that, obviously, do not contradict the law and at no time give a normative character to those agreements.

And that is where Madrid and the rest of the critical autonomies collide head-on with the central government. The former, led by Madrid, understand this “consensus” as synonymous with “unanimity.” In Health, however, they interpret it as the «majority» of the communities. The legal services of Madrid try to settle the debate by pulling the only meaning recognized in the dictionary of the RAE: “Agreement produced by consent between all the members of a group or between several groups.” “All”, insist on underlining the lawyers of Díaz Ayuso.