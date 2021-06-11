The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw and suspend the registration of the medical product “Omiz Plus 20 mg Capsule- Omiz Plus 40 mg Capsule”, until its quality is verified, and the product is used to treat some stomach and esophageal problems, such as GERD and ulcers.

The ministry asked the manufacturer to withdraw the product from the public and private sectors, and informed all health care practitioners not to trade the product, if any.

The Ministry stressed that all pharmacies should stop dispensing the product, noting that the decision to withdraw and suspend the registration of the product is due to its lack of biological equivalence with the reference product.

In another circular, the ministry pointed out the implementation of a voluntary withdrawal of solutions for contact lenses, eye lotion and humidifier, due to the problem of compliance with the sterilization process, calling on health facilities and health care practitioners to take the necessary measures regarding the withdrawal of specific batches.

It also withdrew batches of drug delivery, nutrition and kidney care products, bearing the name “PD 3L EMPTY BAG SYSTEM & CAPD PEDIATRIC SET”, due to the problem of non-compliance with the sterilization process that medical devices were exposed to, and recommended not to use the mentioned batches, and return them to the supplier.

The Ministry of Health has withdrawn batches of drug delivery, nutrition and kidney care products.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

