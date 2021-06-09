Health Weight does not necessarily reveal whether the body has harmful fat or not – The expert will tell you at what age the accumulation of visceral fat is easiest to prevent

Harmful visceral fat can start accumulating in the body in your twenties. However, it is possible to reduce the risks caused by regular exercise.

Exercise has lagged behind, but the mirror looks more or less a normal-weight type. So no worries – or is it?

Even if there are no visible extra pounds, a nasty surprise can lurk inside your body.

The so-called visceral fat, i.e. the fat that accumulates in the abdominal cavity around the internal organs, increases the likelihood of many serious diseases.