No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health Skin cancer can be preceded by a change that many do not recognize – Your doctor will tell you about patches on your skin that should be monitored

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The sun’s UV radiation accumulates on the skin throughout its life and exposes it to many cancers. Therefore, protection from the sun is important.

9.6. 15:24

RelatedPosts

Did it show up a vague, reddish spot on the face that flakes or feels rough?

The spot may be on the face, neck or earlobe. Sometimes it can be on the shoulders or often on the legs of women as well – in any case in an area that has been exposed to the sun for years.

Sometimes the spot is hard and thick and resembles a small horn.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

El Salvador, first country to approve bitcoin as legal tender

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.