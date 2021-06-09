Health Skin cancer can be preceded by a change that many do not recognize – Your doctor will tell you about patches on your skin that should be monitored

The sun’s UV radiation accumulates on the skin throughout its life and exposes it to many cancers. Therefore, protection from the sun is important.

9.6. 15:24

Did it show up a vague, reddish spot on the face that flakes or feels rough?

The spot may be on the face, neck or earlobe. Sometimes it can be on the shoulders or often on the legs of women as well – in any case in an area that has been exposed to the sun for years.

Sometimes the spot is hard and thick and resembles a small horn.