Health services The Jätkäsaari and Ruoholahti health stations will soon be run by Mehiläinen, the Kannelmäki station by Terveystalo

The health centers privatized in Helsinki as an experiment will start operating in a new way in the autumn.

In autumn Mehiläinen will start running the Helsinki City Health Center for the residents of Jätkäsaari and Ruoholahti. Terveystalo won in Kannelmäki.

Both tenders received an offer from these two companies and from Pihlajalinna. In the competition, points were awarded for, for example, the extent of opening hours, the accessibility of the location, the smoothness of the service process for the customer and the number of experienced doctors.

Helsinki did in December the politically controversial decision to privatize two health centers as an experiment. The trial will run from September to October and will last for at least four years. The agreement can be extended for another two years.

In Kannelmäki, purchased from a private person completely replaces the city’s own health center. Kannelmäki’s employees move to other health centers.

In the city center, a service procured from a private person will not replace anything, but the nearest ones, Viiskulma and Lauttasaari, would no longer be enough for the growing number of inhabitants in the area.

Townie as before, you can choose which Helsinki health center client you want to be. Private health care centers operate in the same way as the city’s own, for example, in that health center fees are not charged to customers and the private person is not allowed to market his or her own service at the same time.

In the past, there have been large differences between health centers in Helsinki in how quickly you can get emergency care. During corona time, the queues are grown.

In the spring of unhurried period received less than a month, but no new statistics have been published since the information system Abbot was introduced in April. Recently, health centers have also had problems accessing contact callback through.

Helsinki’s longer-term plan for health and social services is to concentrate services in large centers, as has already been done in Kalasatama. This week, the city government approved the project plan for the health and well-being center to be located on the site of the Kamppi metro station ticket hall in the City Center, and the council will finally decide on the matter.

In the West, as in Kannelmäki, such longer-term plans will be left to the future council to decide.

