“We are going to have to rethink the entire health system,” Vice President Cristina Kirchner said on Monday, an idea that she had already outlined a few months ago. She spoke of “going to an integrated system between the public sector, social works and prepaid “. And he did it 24 hours before the prepaid companies appear in court to claim the lack of adjustment in the fees.

What does the former President have in mind? A paper circulates among the private sector with some of the ideas of this reform. Its titled “Central axes for a 2020/2024 health program” and it would have been generated in the plant of the Instituto Patria, which supports the K project.

The work proposes the creation of Argentine National Integrated Health System (SNISA), which would be under the umbrella of the Superintendency of Health Services (SSS), which would be reformulated.

It also seeks to consolidate a regulatory framework through a National Health Law “and – to the extent possible – have a New Constitution, incorporating health as a human right and SNISA as a national structure that includes all jurisdictions and sub sectors,” the report says.

The work proposes increase investment direct health care of the national State through a National Health Fund and launch a benefits recovery system that state entities give to social and prepaid works.

“The public subsector will obtain a remuneration for services rendered to beneficiaries of social security and private insurance; In the case of the Social Works with which agreements are signed, average discounts will be made of up to 33% of the market values ​​or defined nomenclator, which may be considered a explicit subsidy from the state to social security and workers in exchange for an automatic payment system of what is billed from the same AFIP collection or, failing that, from the SSS of all benefits “, he details.

In addition, the Instituto Patria proposes to establish a new modality for the “Free choice” between social works that prevents underfunding; develop an investment program for the start-up of the hospitals built “and today negligently abandoned” and ensure the progressive territorial integration of the public sector “until a Network of Public Health Establishments in All Argentina (REsPueSTA) and the works national and provincial social “for a more efficient and effective use of health resources.”

Social assets

The proposed reform would also impact laboratories. In addition to urging the relaunch of the National Agency for Public Medicines Laboratories and investing in state production, the project contemplates defining “a basic national formulary, considering the medicines as social goods indispensable to ensure the Right to Health “.

Along these lines, he points to the “use of the purchasing power of the State when this results in clear advantages in the control of abusive prices promoting centralized and joint purchases of the Nation, Provinces, PAMI, trade union and provincial Social Works, the Armed Forces, the legislative and judicial and university powers that choose to ascribe to the SNISA “.

Another noteworthy point is that the national development of medicines and medical products in general will be promoted through patent and intellectual property policies “.

In addition, it boosts “a national parity“for health personnel to help reduce the gap in working conditions between jurisdictions, co-financed by the National Health Fund. And a plan for the training of 100,000 new nurses in all the country.

Regarding occupational health, they foresee the transition from a system focused on risk to a system focused on health promotion. “Integration of the occupational health area to the SNISA to replace the occupational risk system”.

Another relevant point is to transform occupational medicine into “tools to improve the health of workers instead of means of persecuting absenteeism“. The periodic review of the list of occupational diseases is also promoted with the inclusion of”Workplace Harassment“.

It will seek to develop a unique medical history in all the country. The document also has a section on health and gender, problematic drug use and the health needs of indigenous peoples.

It also proposes extending maternity leave to six months and extending paternity leave, along with a Universal Allowance for people who carry out unpaid care tasks.

AQ