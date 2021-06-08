The Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on health facilities, government and private, to strengthen local surveillance of dengue virus infection, and advised all practicing physicians to consider dengue fever as a differential diagnosis for acute fevers, and to consider fever as a disease that should be reported immediately, in accordance with the Communicable Disease Control Law (14 of 2014). Physicians must be obligated to immediately report to the competent health department in accordance with the applicable system.

In an official circular issued recently, the ministry said that these measures come within the framework of its keenness to ensure the interest of patients and strengthen the health system in the country, noting that dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, and it has spread rapidly in all regions of the World Health Organization in recent years. The disease is widespread in the tropics, with local variations in the level of risk, influenced by rainfall, temperature, and random rapid urbanization.

She added that the Aedes aegypti mosquito lives in urban habitats, and breeds mainly in man-made enclosures, unlike other mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti feeds during the day, and its sting periods reach their peak in the early morning and in the evening before dusk, and female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes bite people. Several during each feeding period.

She explained that there is a marked global increase in the spread of dengue fever and other viruses transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, such as the Zika virus, yellow fever virus, and chikungunya virus. Dengue fever is the most common viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, and infection with the virus represents Dengue is a major health burden in the countries where the disease is endemic, and dengue fever cases are diagnosed annually in the country, and are generally for those coming from endemic areas around the world.

She pointed out that the risk of a local spread of the disease depends on the hypothesis of the presence of the vector (Aedes aegypti mosquito) in the country, in light of climatic changes, and the existence of a suitable environment for mosquito breeding.



