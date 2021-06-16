No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health Promising relationship ended when Johanna talked about her genital herpes – Shame prevents many from telling about the disease

by admin_gke11ifx
June 16, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

When Johanna got genital herpes, she became anxious and blamed herself. Then he began to wonder why such a common disease is being concealed. Since then, he has even talked about it on his dating profile.

Thirty Johanna recalls her unfortunate sex relationship a few years ago.

“The man didn’t mean to have an orgasm and asked if we could try without a condom,” she says.

When Johanna hesitated, the man began to hint, according to her recollections, that Johanna might have some sexually transmitted disease. Johanna agreed to the man’s wish, and the man left the condom away.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.