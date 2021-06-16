The Ministry leaves out professionals in the field of bioethics who have been more openly in favor of the norm A health worker cares for a terminally ill patient in a file image. / AFP JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 03:14



Eleven experts will form the Guarantee and Evaluation Commission through which all euthanasia requests in the Region must pass. There will be five doctors, three lawyers, two nurses and a pharmacist. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, has already signed the appointments, and the only thing missing is the publication in the Official Gazette (Borm