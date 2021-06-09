A parliamentary study of the Federal National Council concluded that the fact that the current health insurance system does not cover some of the tools needed for people of determination does not help in achieving the societal integration required for this category, in line with the national policy to empower them, which threatens some with the possibility of losing their medical needs and treatment plans, and doubles the burden. entrusted to their parents.

The study, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, identified 12 main reasons behind the problem of not providing services with the expected quality for people of determination, most notably the lack of coverage by the current health insurance of the tools necessary to achieve the true integration of this group in society, as well as its failure to cover the cost of rehabilitation treatment sessions for people of determination. Visual and motor disabilities, overburdening the family of people of determination with financial costs, the absence of a unified health insurance system in hospitals and special centers for the care and rehabilitation of people of determination, and the lack of a diagnosis for early detection of disabilities during a woman’s pregnancy.

In detail, a parliamentary study prepared by a member of the Council, Naama Abdul Rahman Al-Mansoori, stated that Federal Law No. (29) of 2006 regarding the rights of the disabled and its amendments, was keen to guarantee the rights of people of determination, provide all services provided to them, and secure a decent living for them, as it stipulated the rights Equal care and opportunities for people of determination in education, health care, training and rehabilitation, pointing out that the law defines this category as “every person who suffers from permanent or temporary deficiency or impairment in his physical, sensory, mental, communicative, educational or psychological capabilities.” , to the extent that it reduces the possibility of meeting its requirements like its counterparts.”

The study, titled “An Explanatory Paper on Health Insurance for People of Determination”, indicated the keenness of the Ministry of Community Development to provide many services to people of determination, through the disbursement of financial assistance in accordance with Federal Law No. 2 of 2001 regarding insurance, and the issuance of the People of Determination card. To provide facilities for this category, benefits, exemptions and discounts, license a parking card, obtain the necessary aid and medical tools for them from the Ministry of Health according to their needs, and join the rehabilitation centers for people of determination affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development according to the type of disability, stressing that all these services are in line with the national policy to empower people of determination. Enthusiasm.

The study indicated that it notes the absence of a comprehensive and unified health insurance at the state level, which includes all types of disabilities, because the existing insurance covers some types of disabilities, and does not include many of the needs required for the treatment of their owners, which doubles the burdens placed on their families, and threatens children of people of determination. The possibility of losing necessary medical needs and treatment plans, as a result of the financial inability of their families, noting that, for example, there is no health insurance that covers functional and cognitive rehabilitation sessions, while the costs of these sessions exceed the financial capabilities of most families.

According to the study, people of determination in the UAE are classified according to 12 types of disabilities (auditory, mental, kinesthetic, visual, autism, stubbornness, poor attention, hyperactivity, psychological, communication disorders, learning difficulties, and audio-visual together), pointing out that The number of people of determination in the category of hearing impairment, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Community Development, reached 2,848 people, as of last April, 1143 females and 1,705 males.

The study revealed that there are 628 families in the country with more than one person who fall into the category of people of determination, of which 514 families have two people of determination, and 114 families have three people of determination in their composition, pointing out that the largest percentage of care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination follow The private sector accounted for 62%, while the local government care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination amounted to 29%, while the percentage of federal government care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination was 9%.

The parliamentary study identified 12 main reasons behind the problem of not providing services with the expected quality for people of determination, explaining that the executive regulations of Law No. 29 of 2006 regarding people of determination specify how to apply the law, impose deterrent penalties on those who violate its application, and clarify how to deal with cases of breach. in details.

She explained that one of the most important reasons is the failure of many parties to provide the benefits granted in the People of Determination card, which is provided by the Ministry of Community Development, and not to include services and privileges with a beneficial return commensurate with their needs, such as discounts on medical equipment, housing services and linking the health file.

The reasons also included the lack of coverage of the current health insurance, the tools necessary to achieve the real integration of the category of people of determination in society, in line with the national policy to empower people of determination and achieve their active participation, since health insurance does not include the cost of wheelchairs and shoes designated for people with mobility disabilities. and crutches that help people of determination who have mobility impairments.

She pointed out that one of the reasons for the poor quality of services provided to people of determination is also the lack of a unified health insurance system in hospitals and special centers for the care and rehabilitation of people of determination, and the lack of early detection of disability cases during a woman’s pregnancy, and its obligation after childbirth. Random surveys in some nurseries, as well as the provision by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection of wheelchairs for people with mobility disabilities with specifications that lack quality, which forces the person with a mobility disability to bear the financial cost of purchasing a wheelchair with suitable specifications.

The reasons included the lack of consideration for people of determination in the appointments of medical reviews in government hospitals, the absence of an electronic link to the files of patients of determination in all government and private hospitals, the imposition of financial fees on people of determination when requesting the issuance of medical reports and sick leaves, and finally the lack of a mobile unit system for home visits. For people of determination, especially for severe disabilities, to provide treatment services similar to what is provided in some emirates.

The study stated that the lack of access to high quality health services for people of determination, due to the lack of sufficient governmental health centers to cover the geographical distribution of people of determination, and the increasing number of visitors to these centers, lead to delays in obtaining service in a timely manner.

Not completing treatment

The parliamentary study concluded in its results that the fact that the health insurance did not cover the cost of wheelchairs, crutches and shoes designated for the category of people with mobility disabilities, led to the people of determination and their families incurring large sums of money to buy these shoes, especially that some companies take advantage of their need and raise prices, to the extent that the price of the special shoe for these shoes. The category ranges between 20 and 30 thousand dirhams.

She stressed that the lack of health insurance coverage for the needs of people of determination also led to the failure of some cases to complete their treatment, noting that some cases confirmed that the lack of insurance coverage for the cost of rehabilitation treatment sessions, made them confined to the home, and led to her contracting osteoporosis.

300 thousand dirhams cost per child

The parliamentary study stated that one of the reasons why the current health insurance does not cover the needs of people of determination is the high cost of rehabilitation treatment sessions for people with visual and motor disabilities, although some health authorities in some emirates provide support for this segment, but it is still insufficient.

She explained that the financial burden on the family of a child with autism ranges between 200,000 and 300,000 dirhams and above, depending on the child’s needs for treatment, whether the treatment is physical, chemical or behavioral, and that a child of people of determination needs in the stage of educational integration what is known as The “shadow teacher”, who incurs significant additional financial burdens for his family, ranging between 60,000 and 100,000 dirhams per year, as additional amounts for basic school fees, which leads to a great deal of stress on his family, in an effort to ensure that the child continues to obtain the necessary rehabilitation and support.

2,848 people in the country are people of determination in the category of hearing impairment.



62% of the care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination in the country belong to the private sector.

• The absence of comprehensive and unified health insurance for all types of disabilities, compounding the burdens placed on the people of determination.

• The study revealed the absence of a unified health insurance system in hospitals and private centers for the care and rehabilitation of people of determination.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

