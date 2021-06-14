Another little push for hospitality and nightlife. The Ministry of Health decided this Monday to extend the opening hours of bars, restaurants and the rest of the non-essential activity. Since Wednesday, closing is delayed until two in the morning, as agreed by the Covid Monitoring Committee.

In addition, the meeting of each Monday also approved expanding the maximum number of people in social gatherings to ten people who are not living together. This measure will come into force on Friday because, since it affects fundamental rights, it must be ratified by the Superior Court of Justice, according to counselor Juan José Pedreño at a press conference. The limit of ten will also apply to terraces, but indoors the maximum of ten will remain in force..

The delay in the closure of non-essential activity will mainly benefit nightlife venues, open from the end of May, which until now had to close the blind at one o’clock. And, in general, it is another sign that improves the prospects of the hospitality sector for the summer, which should reinforce a possible recovery thanks to the decrease in incidence in the Region of Murcia and the acceleration of vaccination.

With this decision, the Ministry of Health thus maintains the deadlines for the last weeks of de-escalation: one step towards reopening every two weeks, long enough to see if the measures cause a rebound in infections. In the last two weeks, the incidence has decreased again.

The Covid certificate, now available



The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, reported at a press conference that since Monday The Covid certificate is now available in the Region of Murcia. This document, which consists of a QR code, unifies the epidemiological and vaccination information.

The passport, compulsory throughout the European Union as of July 1, allows you to travel freely throughout the territory in three cases: if the disease has passed in recent months, if the full schedule of the vaccine has been received or if the carrier has performed a negative diagnostic test. The certificate can be issued with an electronic DNI or key system through the CARM headquarters and also by appointment in the health centers of the Region.