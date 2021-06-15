The Ministry of Health takes this week a further step in the relaxation of restrictions thanks to the clear improvement in the epidemiological situation. Starting tomorrow, both bars and restaurants and nightlife venues may open until 2:00 am, and the number of non-living customers per table or grouping of tables on the terraces is increased to ten. Inside, however, the limitation remains at six people.

In addition, at social gatherings held in homes or other spaces, up to ten non-cohabiting people may gather, although this measure will not come into effect until Friday, since it first has to pass the filter of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), as it affects to the right of assembly.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, stressed that this new step in the de-escalation is possible thanks to the fact that the incidence rate fell by 10% last week, after having fallen by 30% during the previous one. In this way, the Region of Murcia is below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days, and only 22.3 positives per 100,000 in seven days. These are figures that keep the Community at low risk.

Ten municipalities remain at a medium alert level, while the others are at low risk



35 of the 45 localities in the Region have a low alert level. Meanwhile, ten municipalities are at a medium alert level: Bullas, Calasparra, Cehegín, Librilla, Lorca, Murcia, Puerto Lumbreras, San Javier, Las Torres de Cotillas and Totana. The measures that apply to the hospitality industry are the same for both levels.

De-escalation plan



Health continues to apply the de-escalation plan that it approved in early June, which includes four risk levels, with greater or lesser capacity restrictions depending on the evolution of incidence, hospital pressure and other indicators, such as percentage of infections with known origin or the rate of positivity in diagnostic tests. Last week, the Ministry already allowed to increase to 5,000 the maximum number of attendees in mass events held outdoors (and 1,200 people indoors). Now, the Ministry chooses to extend the hours of non-essential activity until two in the morning, and also increases to ten the number of people who do not live together who can get together in social gatherings. These are measures that are adopted because the good epidemiological evolution, with an incidence “well below the national average”, is joined by progress in the vaccination campaign.

Masks on the beach



In this context, and with summer just around the corner, the debate about the use of the mask outdoors is raging. The Valencian Government has already announced that it will ask the central government to stop the mask from being mandatory on the beaches. Asked about this issue, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, stressed that it is no longer required to carry it on the shore, although the truth is that national regulations do require it to be worn on walks on the sand, as well as to access the Beach. Of course, it exempts its use while sunbathing or resting under the umbrella.

“We have to know that there is a law” and that “logically, it will have to be modified or repealed so that, in the end, we can remove the mask,” said the counselor. Pedreño bet that this measure is “uniform” for all autonomies.

As for whether it is planned to review the limitations in private means of transport, Pedreño announced that the current regulation will remain in force until the end of June, when it will be reviewed by the Covid Committee. In private vehicles, the current regulations allow a capacity of 50%. In cars with an odd number of seats, the occupancy is rounded up, so that, for example, in a car with five seats, up to three people can circulate.