There will be no specific plan, at least for the moment, to vaccinate tourists who are away from their places of residence this summer, but Health and the autonomies agreed today to authorize the communities so that they can merge all of them into a single group. age cohorts, if they deem it necessary. This extreme flexibility of the appointment system by age groups – explained the technicians of the Vaccine Conference – in principle would prevent free gaps in the agendas of the immunization centers on account of the holidays and would allow to continue maintaining the rhythm of inoculations with with a view to achieving the goal of 70% of the population with the complete pattern (herd immunity).

“Taking into account the greater availability of vaccines in these coming weeks, the current epidemiological situation and the entry into the summer period, and due to organizational and feasibility issues, the recruitment of different groups may overlap”, was the literal agreement reached this Tuesday in the body that brings together the general directors of the Ministry of Health and the communities and that, de facto, gives the green light to end the age citation system, although with nuances, because the commission specifies that although they are based on a single group, must “maintain descending age order.”

What will be the eighth update of the vaccination strategy establishes the following three groups, which are the ones that will be able to merge into one: group 11 (people between 30 and 39 years old); group 12 (between 20 and 29 years old) and group 13 (between 12 and 19 years old).

In addition, the technicians agreed that, in any case, priority must be given to the vaccination of adolescents from 12 years of age who belong to groups 1, 4 and 7 (large dependents and very high-risk conditions), after approval of the vaccination for this age group on May 31. An immunization that, at the moment, could only be done with the Pfizer formula, which is the only one that is authorized by the European Medicines Agency to be used up to 12 years of age.

Another of the Commission’s agreement was to urge the communities to “insist on the recruitment of people aged 40 and over who have not yet been vaccinated,” since, according to sources from the department headed by Carolina Darias, according to The age groups called for inoculation decrease slightly, the percentage of ‘deserters’ increases slightly, since the perception of risk is lower. And this has been particularly noticeable since the vaccination bar fell below 50 years.