The Ministry of Health has approved that the Spanish team be vaccinated against the coronavirus before its premiere at the next European Championship, on Monday, June 14. The Ministry of Culture requested last Friday that the players be vaccinated. During the weekend, the captain of the team, Sergio Busquets, tested positive for coronavirus, which caused the request for vaccines to take hold. Health decided that the Public Health Commission was responsible for solving it on Tuesday. However, that commission refused to comment. After midnight, it was also reported that Diego Llorente was positive for coronavirus. Finally, Health has confirmed this Wednesday that all players will be vaccinated and this will be communicated by Minister Carolina Darias to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, which meets this afternoon.

En español

Darias assumes vaccination within the scope of her competences because the team is part of the group of athletes who, representing Spain, will participate in an international competition, just like the Olympians and Paralympians in Tokyo. In the letter that the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, sent to Health last Friday, he requested the vaccination of the Red under the justification that “not vaccinating the team before playing the competition could lead to their expulsion in the course of it ”.

According to sources from Health and another close to the Government, the Pfizer vaccine will be applied, which requires two doses, the second three weeks after the first. With this pattern, the second dose will be inoculated on the 31st, shortly after the round of 16 (June 26-29) of the European Championship and a couple of days before the quarterfinals (July 2-3), if Spain reaches those rounds.

According to the technical data sheet of the drug, “optimal protection cannot be guaranteed” until seven days after the second dose. If the selection continues in the Eurocup, the date would not be reached until approximately the semifinals, which are played on July 6 and 7. Before this, even with the first dose, the drug lowers the risk of contagion, but that is the time it takes to take full effect and exceed 90% effectiveness of clinical trials.

This prophylaxis was the same as that used for the Olympic and Paralympic athletes who will represent Spain at the Tokyo Olympic Games. As then, the soccer players’ vaccines will be administered by the Army. Olympians and Paralympians who resided in Madrid or in relatively nearby towns went to the Gómez Ulla de Carabanchel military hospital.

Subscribe here to our special newsletter about Euro 2021