The express vaccination of the Spanish team does not stop lurching and writing new chapters of a story that has become a soap opera. After the institutional inhibitions, political, scientific and social criticism, with a certain public response as well, the Government took a step forward and authorized the immunization of all the components of La Roja. Initially the Federation had rejected the inoculation of the two doses of Pfizer. Why? Because he understands that the administration of prophylactics are late and fear possible side effects a few hours before his continental debut against Sweden. Finally, Health accepts the vaccination ‘a la carte’ of the selection. Players who have passed the coronavirus will receive a dose of Janssen and the rest, Pfizer.

Uncertainty has become an inseparable traveling companion of the national team, confined in Las Rozas and pending the daily results of the PCR tests. This Thursday another analysis was done, whose results have already been negative. The issue of vaccination had been on the table for a long time and when the green light was finally given by government decision, discussed by several experts and epidemiologists, the Federation has stepped on the brakes because It does not make sense to dispense the two doses to footballers in full competition. Several sources assure that Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), negotiated immunization with the Janssen single-dose until the last minute.

This vaccine was the first option put on the table, but the age range of the selection advised against the administration of this serum. It has given minimal problems in the young population, so its use with the national team was under scrutiny. What nobody wants is that the preparation of any brand limits the performance of Luis Enrique’s players a few hours after his debut in the Eurocup, and that is why the Federation has suspended the initiative. It must also be remembered that the effects of the prophylactic are not immediate and that protection would be achieved in a few weeks. In the case of La Roja, his complete immunization would be achieved once the continental tournament is over.

With Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente out of the concentration and isolated in their respective homes, in Las Rozas there are 22 summoned by the Asturian and 17 other soccer players called urgently to join the parallel bubble in case it was necessary to use any of them . Subjected to daily tests and strict isolation, they awaited the administration of the vaccines. “They do it now because they have seen the wolf’s ears”Jordi Alba said in an interview with Ser. Well, they will finally jump to La Cartuja without the puncture mark.