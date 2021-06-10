In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and those who are in contact with them and isolate them.. The Ministry announced that 240,744 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using The best and latest medical examination technology.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,190 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care.

The ministry also announced the death of 7 infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,132 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital.



