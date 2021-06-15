From Bethesda Game Studios they share this interesting video in the framework of E3 2021 where they address the development of Starfield, the first new universe in 25 years of the team responsible for such beloved franchises as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. The now Microsoft-owned team, explains in this document their ambitions and goals with Starfield, a role-playing game for a new generation where we can go where we want and forge our own stories in the sky. It will arrive in 2022 on PC and Xbox.

