A.When Sally Buzbee became the first female editor-in-chief of the Washington Post in the paper’s 143-year history on June 1, it was widely regarded as a historic event. The Post has legendary female figures: editor Katharine Graham, for example, who took over the paper from her husband Phil Graham in 1963 and ran the business until 1979 – through the Watergate affair, the publication of the Pentagon Papers and the newspaper’s IPO. Or Meg Greenfield, who headed the opinion department of the Post from 1979 to 1999. But then for a long time there were no women in the leadership of the newspaper. This is going to be different with Buzbee. The fifty-five-year-old mother of two daughters from Washington State, who has headed the AP agency since 2017, is taking over the business of Martin Baron, who retired in February.

At a time when journalists are becoming stars, Buzbee is someone who has a reserved profile at the head of the newspaper. It was their “absolute integrity and their great commitment to the indispensable role of journalism in ensuring our democracy,” said the Post editor Fred Ryan; Buzbee was by far the first choice after he and the post owner Jeff Bezos spoke to her. The Columbia Journalism Review described Buzbee’s appointment as an “almost aggressively sober choice,” after all, she had spent her entire career at a news agency.