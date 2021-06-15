Head of the Komi Republic Vladimir Uyba was hospitalized with coronavirus in the infectious diseases hospital in the region, reports TASS…

“I still fell ill with coronavirus, I am now in the ward at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital,” Uyba said. According to the head of the region, he was vaccinated in February of this year and received a fairly high antibody titer, but became infected with COVID-19.

“I want to say that if there were no vaccinations, then with the level of microbial contamination that I now have according to the results of PCR, this disease would be very severe,” Uyba said in a video message.