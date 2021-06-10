The meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, may give a serious impetus for further dialogue. The director of the IMEMO named after E.M. Primakov of the Russian Academy of Sciences Fedor Voitolovsky.

“It will, it will not work – it’s hard to say yet. We must wait until June 16 and see how the dialogue goes. Contacts of such a high level give very serious impulses. Then the state apparatus and experts will begin to communicate, ”the expert told Izvestia. – <...> In general, relations are in such a deep crisis that breakthroughs cannot be expected – you can take small steps, gradually finding some kind of compromise on certain issues. “

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian-American summit did not have an agreed agenda. “With the Americans, we just listed the topics that one side and the other side intends to touch upon, and we are doing the same this time,” said the chief of Russian diplomacy on June 9, speaking at the Primakov Readings conference organized by IMEMO RAS.

The talks between the Russian and American leaders will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first personal meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020.

