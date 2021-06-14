In India, the man who is said to have been the head of what local media call “the largest family in the world”. Ziona Chana was 76 years old and leaves 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren.











Chana headed a Christian sect his father founded in 1942. The sect allows polygamy, having multiple wives. The Indian had 39. He met his first wife at the age of 17. He even claimed that he married ten women in one year, reports Reuters news agency.

It is the chief minister of the state of Mizoram in the northeast of the country, where Chana lived with his family in the town of Baktawng, who announced the sad news via Twitter yesterday. Pu Zoramthanga did so with ‘a sad heart’. He and local media speak of ‘the head of the largest family in the world’. Under this heading, the family’s house became a true tourist attraction.

Ziona Chana. © Reuters



Light purple building with a hundred rooms

Chana lived with his wives and children in a light purple building of a few floors and about a hundred rooms. His wives share a dormitory there. The other cult members, about a hundred families, live in houses around that building.

Despite his huge family, Chana said in an interview in 2011 that she wanted an even bigger family. “I am ready to marry more women. I have to take care of so many people that I consider myself a lucky man.”

It is unknown what caused Chana’s death. He reportedly suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. He was taken to a hospital on Sunday evening after his health deteriorated badly at home. On arrival, however, he was pronounced dead, leaving his family, village and state in grief.

The house of Ziona Chana and his ‘family’. © Reuters



Mormon Church secession

Incidentally, it is difficult to determine the exact size of Chana’s family (some media report 38 women, 89 children and 36 grandchildren. There is also talk of a great-grandchild) and it is also questionable whether it is actually the largest family in the world. Winston Blackmore leads a sect in Canada that has split from the Mormon Church. He is said to have 150 children by 27 women.

