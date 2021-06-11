New York City police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a bank just a day after he was released from custody in another bank robbery.

Police said Che Ngo, 52, was arrested on Tuesday after he carried out a bank robbery in New York.

Police arrested him shortly after the burglary and officers found tools such as a hammer in his possession.

Ngo was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of criminal weapons, and possession of theft tools.

On Wednesday, the website reported, the man was summoned to court and a judge from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office agreed to the attorney general’s request for his supervised release.

By Thursday afternoon, Ngo was back at work, robbing a bank on Fifth Avenue. But he only received $100, according to reports.

Sources told the newspaper that police arrested Ngo a few minutes outside the bank.