Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

He played in Holland, England and Italy. He started his football career at the age of three. This is Christian Eriksen, the Denmark national team player who stopped the world on his feet after falling unconscious during his country’s match against Finland.

Danish Eriksen was born in the Danish city of Middelvart on February 14, 1992 and completed his twenty-ninth year four months ago. He loved football since his childhood and began to practice it at the age of three years. Eriksen joined the Middelfart Bold Club before he was thirteen years old. Denmark international to the world through the Dutch club Ajax, which he joined at the age of 16 years in 2008 for one million euros.

Eriksen’s contract caused a sensation in Denmark, especially with his young age, as he was only 16 years old, but he proved that he is a distinguished player and began his professional career with the first team in Ajax in 2010. Christian played 113 games with Ajax in three years, during which he scored 25 goals before moving to Tottenham In a career that lasted seven years, during which he played 226 matches and scored 51 goals.

Eriksen moved to Inter Milan in 2020, and played 41 games with him, in which he scored only 3 goals and contributed to the restoration of his new club to the Italian League title after an absence of 11 years. In the Danish national team, Eriksen played for the first team at the age of eighteen and played 106 international matches, during which he scored 36 goals To fall unconscious in Denmark’s first match at Euro 2020