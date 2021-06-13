The guy is a soccer lover and when he kicks a penalty he has astonishing precision. All shots go to the same corner. Except once, he scored the goal, but on the other side.

The brilliant executioner is called Irineu Cruz, a 43-year-old Brazilian who for 22 years had been seeking to have a baby with his wife, Jucicleide Silva. The truth is that they had children and in industrial numbers: 14. But they were all boys.

The couple did not give up and kept looking for the girl. Energy and heart were not lacking. What was scarce was the money to continue feeding so many mouths. Although sport can give them an economic outlet.

The family with 15 children. Jucicleide is holding the only child in the family, and the second son (from left) Reinan is holding her own son in her arms.

Is that dad Irineu is a fan of the round and has named all his children the last name of a famous footballer from South America that begins with the letter erre.

And there goes the list of those born: Robson (22 years old), Reinan (21), Rauan (19), Rubens (18), Rivaldo (17), Ruan (16), Ramón (14), Rincón (13), Riquelme (11), Ramíres (9), Railson (7), Rafael (6), Ronaldo (4) and Rodrigo (2). There is a team and substitutes.

They looked for the baby and they found her



When Irineu married Jucicleide, in the same town where they live, Conceicao de Coité (no suspicions, please), they reached an agreement. He was going to choose the name of the male children and she that of the female daughters.

The poor woman had a multi-page list and she hadn’t been able to cross out a single one. And he kept adding names that he liked, so it was presumed that if he had the happiness that the baby arrived, surely he would give her 15 different names.

And the dreamed day arrived last September. They had the baby. And in order not to be against him, the mother chose as names Raiane Maiara. It had to start with the letter erre.



The party of all weekends. The family against the village team.

Meanwhile, Irineu keeps looking for names of famous players that start with the letter erre. The man works from day to night as a farmer and in pandemic added the job of recycling and selling animal bones. But he does not forget his passion: “I love football and I always admired players like Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho and Robinho. One day I realized that all the best footballers seem to have names that begin with the letter erre. And I decided that I should celebrate talented football by calling my children after the players I have loved. “

Every weekend, Irineu acts as a referee in the traditional match. On one side his children and on the other a village football team: “We win often but we don’t have any medals. But sometimes, when we win, they give us as a prize a goat or food for the children. “

A happy family

When asked if any of the sons paints for crack, Irineu has no doubts: “They are all very good footballers, in particular Robson and Rauan, who are our star forwards. The exception is Reign, which as a favorite sport has to make the girls of the town fall in love. But I dream that one of my children ends up playing for the Brazilian National Team. “

Jucicleide looks and laughs. She is a full-time mother and the one who faces the challenge of feeding a family of 14 people (Robson, Reinan and Rauan are already married and do not live with them): “Every lunch and every dinner I have to cook a kilo of rice, a kilo beans and an extra large packet of macaroni. The babies are well fed, that’s the main”.



The soccer cards of all the children.

And he never gave up his dream of having a baby: “Irineu has already formed his soccer team and Raiane Maiara has arrived. I got him a red card and they finished adding children. “Jucicleide underwent the process of tubal ligation.

According to genetic experts, the chances of having 14 male children in a row is one in 8,000,000 cases. That one is just Irineu and Jucicleide.

She no longer writes women’s names in a notebook, he no longer looks for talented footballers’ names with the letter erre. All good Irineu. Luckily there was not a fifteenth and he put Ruggeri. That would have been grounds for divorce …

