Denmark national team star Christian Eriksen broke the hearts of the whole world by falling unconscious during his country’s match with Finland today, Saturday, on the second day of the European Football Championship, before the ambulance team intervened to try to revive him and give him a heart massage.

Eriksen, 29, crowned with Inter in the Italian league, suddenly fell to the ground when he was receiving the ball from a close throw before the half-time in Copenhagen, with his eyes wide, and his colleagues forming a circle around him, and some of them seemed to cry.

About 10 minutes after his fall, when the result indicated a negative tie, the player was taken out on a stretcher, accompanied by a medical device, and the players of the #Denmark team, who seemed to be greatly affected, while the local fans applauded, and these are shocking scenes that remind of dramatic cases in football stadiums, such as the Confederations Cup. 2003 When Cameroonian Marc-Vivien Foe died of a heart attack at the age of 28 during the match against Colombia.

And the European Union (UEFA) wrote in the official account of the session: The European Cup match in Copenhagen was suspended due to a medical emergency. Denmark is participating for the ninth time in the continental championship and won the title in 1992 when it was called at the last minute after the expulsion of Yugoslavia, mired in the Balkan war, in the World Cup 2018.

The Danish team did not shine much, but it reached the price of the final, where goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel exhausted the Croatian team and the runner-up to the penalty shootout, and Eriksen is considered a “quake egg” in the ranks of his country, where he has long experience in the stadiums as a result of his defense of the colors of ancient clubs, Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian Inter now.

Eriksen is also considered one of the most competitive players for his country since his debut in March 2010 when he was eighteen years old. He defended his colors in 108 matches, during which he scored 36 goals, and participated with him in the World Cup finals in South Africa in 2010 and Russia 2018.

Eriksen is entering the European Cup, excited by winning the Italian champion title in the ranks of Inter, who moved to him in the winter transfer market last year from Tottenham.