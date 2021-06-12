Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirmed, via Twitter, that the election of the UAE to membership in the Security Council for the period from 2022-2023 is a shining station in the UAE diplomacy process, which is moving forward in efforts to consolidate international peace and security and establish the principle of Dialogue and cooperation to resolve differences between countries, achieve development and prosperity, and enhance hope for the future of generations.