June 14, 2021

By surprise, the team behind Fallout New Vegas announced at E3 2021 the sequel to their remarkable The Outer Worlds. With fans thinking about his enigmatic Avowed, the latest RPG introduced by Obsidian, and with Grounded still in development, it was hard to expect this renowned RPG studio to introduce The Outer Worlds 2. And true to form, in this trailer. you will laugh with his crazy humor, since the narrator, basically, limits himself to describing what you are going to see in a burlesque tone.