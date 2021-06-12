Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Judge Dr. Hatem Ali, Regional Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the Gulf Cooperation Council and Representative of His Excellency Dr. Ghada Wali, Deputy Public Security of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, praised the joint cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and its embrace of the United Nations office drug crime for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which spanned many years and participate in regional and global efforts to address crime and terrorism.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, he said: The election of the United Arab Emirates crowns its efforts and its global stature, and embodies an honorable march in supporting the efforts of the United Nations as a whole, which includes humanitarian and relief efforts worldwide and its efforts with and combating crime through its partnership with our organization, stressing on expertise and skill. And the trust that the state has, its good historical relationship with the various regions of the world in the Arab region, Asia, Africa, Europe and America, and its geographical location that qualifies it to play an active role in coordinating in all the great affairs presented to the Security Council and the role it plays in maintaining international peace and security.