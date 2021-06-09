meeting friends again for a cup of coffee or a meal; What once seemed normal now seems to happen

Great in light of the Corona pandemic.

Meetings like this are again possible in parts of the world as coronavirus lockdowns are eased and safety measures continue to be adhered to.

However, after months of restrictions on social contact, the question that arises is: Will we need to re-learn how to mingle with others?

Physician and psychotherapist Myriam Press doesn’t call this a need to relearn or re-train, but “it’s possible we might have got a little rust,” she says.

People have been self-absorbed for months and focused less on others. Opening up to someone, showing interest in others, and also allowing them to bond doesn’t come naturally at first, says Press.

In addition, during the pandemic, people learned to take care of others around them, which also included social distancing. “During Corona, we have increasingly slipped into a behavior where the other person was always a potential danger,” says Press.

Some prudence arose and some confidence lost. This is something that needs to be overcome in the beginning.

“All relationships and encounters begin with interest,” she says. That is why she advises when meeting someone, for example, in a garden, to show interest in the feelings and thoughts of the other, as well as how he or she is in the “new normal”.

With friends and acquaintances you haven’t seen for a long time due to the pandemic, you may realize that something is no longer the same, that you have become apathetic and dry. It’s best not to overcomplicate things and try your best to keep all the friendships going.